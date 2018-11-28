Investors Sell Procter & Gamble (PG) on Strength (PG)

Investors sold shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $106.24 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $219.82 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $113.58 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Procter & Gamble had the 6th highest net out-flow for the day. Procter & Gamble traded up $0.78 for the day and closed at $92.72

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $82.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $230.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.01%.

In related news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 10,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $860,454.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,432 shares of company stock worth $46,189,885 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,055,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,992,000 after purchasing an additional 29,723 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,560,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,675,000 after purchasing an additional 331,991 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

