Investors Sell Shares of Adobe (ADBE) on Strength (ADBE)

Investors sold shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $153.35 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $206.22 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $52.87 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Adobe had the 22nd highest net out-flow for the day. Adobe traded up $0.29 for the day and closed at $232.25

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up from $276.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Adobe from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

The firm has a market cap of $110.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $760,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,535,552.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $2,943,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,142. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth $102,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth $130,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Adobe by 4,366.7% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 536 shares of the software company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Adobe by 92.8% in the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $170,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

