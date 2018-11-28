Investors Sell Shares of Intel (INTC) on Strength (INTC)

Investors sold shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $125.34 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $383.33 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $257.99 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Intel had the 3rd highest net out-flow for the day. Intel traded up $0.79 for the day and closed at $48.86
Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. UBS Group raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.56.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $221.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.
Intel announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 150,958 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 191,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 97,101 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 116,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.
About Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.
