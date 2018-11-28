Investors Sell Shares of Intel (INTC) on Strength (INTC)

Investors sold shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $125.34 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $383.33 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $257.99 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Intel had the 3rd highest net out-flow for the day. Intel traded up $0.79 for the day and closed at $48.86

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. UBS Group raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $221.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

Intel announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 150,958 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 191,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 97,101 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 116,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

