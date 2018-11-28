Ironwood Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 49,390 Dawson Geophysical Co (DWSN)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Dawson Geophysical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DWSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 101.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after buying an additional 978,357 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 235.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 186,546 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the second quarter valued at $1,108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,660,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after buying an additional 118,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,796,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after buying an additional 94,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DWSN. Raymond James cut shares of Dawson Geophysical from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dawson Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dawson Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

DWSN stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.07. Dawson Geophysical Co has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 million. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dawson Geophysical Co will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dawson Geophysical Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

