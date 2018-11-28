Ironwood Investment Management LLC Buys 6,396 Shares of Tutor Perini Corp (TPC)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Tutor Perini accounts for about 1.1% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth about $298,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 34.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 25.2% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth about $359,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sidney J. Feltenstein acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Tutor Perini Corp has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $926.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.08.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tutor Perini from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. MKM Partners set a $28.00 price objective on Tutor Perini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on Tutor Perini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tutor Perini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

