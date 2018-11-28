iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Holdings Increased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $270.32 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $254.77 and a one year high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

