iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (IHI) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (BMV:IHI) by 112.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 78.3% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter.

IHI stock opened at $207.22 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. has a 12 month low of $2,806.59 and a 12 month high of $3,563.30.

