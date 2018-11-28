iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) Position Cut by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 0.9% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,169,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,866,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,024,000 after purchasing an additional 738,436 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,475,000. Finally, Summit Rock Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4,713.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 441,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,774,000 after purchasing an additional 432,172 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $77.54.

