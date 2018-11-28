iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Position Raised by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 916,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.1% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $62,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 104,035.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,997,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,574,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,405 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 629.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yale University raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,619.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yale University now owns 1,699,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $62.30. 392,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,612,213. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $75.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/ishares-msci-eafe-etf-efa-position-raised-by-scs-capital-management-llc.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.