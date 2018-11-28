iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) Holdings Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,577 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 86,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 26,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period.

Shares of INDA opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

