iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Position Lowered by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,501 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $114,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $138.17 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.08 and a 12-month high of $157.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

