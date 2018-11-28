iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) Shares Bought by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 424.8% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 199.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,085. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $175.64 and a 12 month high of $220.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

