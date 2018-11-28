ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (DGRO) Shares Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (BMV:DGRO) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 6,966.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF has a 12-month low of $530.00 and a 12-month high of $689.99.

