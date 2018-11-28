iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.26

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.26 and last traded at $35.39, with a volume of 163445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1565 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

