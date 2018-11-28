Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $53.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.06 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 25.13%.

ITRN opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $725.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $36.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 0.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 361,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Delek Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 28.5% in the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 196,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 31.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ITRN. BidaskClub raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

