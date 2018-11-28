ITV plc (ITV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ITV plc (LON:ITV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 188.92 ($2.47).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 194 ($2.53) to GBX 187 ($2.44) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

LON:ITV traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 150.95 ($1.97). 4,147,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142.80 ($1.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 221.76 ($2.90).

In other news, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £4,281.39 ($5,594.39). Also, insider Salman Amin acquired 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £12,019.60 ($15,705.74).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

