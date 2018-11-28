J.Jill (JILL) Shares Up 18.6% After Earnings Beat

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) shares shot up 18.6% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $5.93. 1,376,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 489,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

JILL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded J.Jill from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on J.Jill from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered J.Jill from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in J.Jill by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $231.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

