J.Jill (JILL) vs. Bitzio (BTZO) Head-To-Head Comparison

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) and Bitzio (OTCMKTS:BTZO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get J.Jill alerts:

This table compares J.Jill and Bitzio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.Jill $698.15 million 0.37 $55.36 million $0.79 7.51 Bitzio $9.87 million 0.08 $13.25 million N/A N/A

J.Jill has higher revenue and earnings than Bitzio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.3% of J.Jill shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of J.Jill shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Bitzio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares J.Jill and Bitzio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.Jill 8.02% 18.90% 5.70% Bitzio N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for J.Jill and Bitzio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J.Jill 0 5 2 0 2.29 Bitzio 0 0 0 0 N/A

J.Jill currently has a consensus target price of $7.07, indicating a potential upside of 19.25%. Given J.Jill’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe J.Jill is more favorable than Bitzio.

Summary

J.Jill beats Bitzio on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc. operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women. Its customers comprise women in 40-65 age range. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs. As of March 15, 2018, it operated approximately 270 stores. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Bitzio Company Profile

Bitzio, Inc. develops and commercializes clean technologies in the areas of agriculture and lifestyle sectors. The company's portfolio of patented and patent-pending technologies include oil extraction and refining, renewable fuels and chemicals, solar energy and fuels, energy and chemical detection, wearables and consumer products, and others. It licenses technologies to the U.S. ethanol producers. The company also engages in producing and selling activewear and other apparel for women and children. In addition, it distributes Lexi Luu and E-motion branded apparel and accessories. The company was formerly known as Rocky Mountain Fudge Company, Inc. and changed its name to Bitzio, Inc. in June 2011. Bitzio, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Chatsworth, California.

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.