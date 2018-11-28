J M Smucker (SJM) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.00-8.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9-7.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.91 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J M Smucker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on J M Smucker and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded J M Smucker from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.09.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $109.18 on Wednesday. J M Smucker has a twelve month low of $96.13 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

In related news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $166,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/j-m-smucker-sjm-updates-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.