Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) Director James Francis Dinning purchased 1,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.73 per share, with a total value of C$22,730.00.

TSE:RUS traded up C$0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$23.26. The company had a trading volume of 189,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.51. Russel Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$22.48 and a twelve month high of C$32.65.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 47.02%.

RUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Monday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “James Francis Dinning Buys 1,000 Shares of Russel Metals Inc (RUS) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/james-francis-dinning-buys-1000-shares-of-russel-metals-inc-rus-stock.html.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc processes and distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment purchases metal products from steel producers; and packages, processes, and sells carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, and stainless steel and aluminum products, as well as other non-ferrous specialty metals in a range of sizes, shapes, and specifications.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.