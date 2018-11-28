Jann M. Brown Buys 11,654 Shares of SOCO International plc (SIA) Stock

SOCO International plc (LON:SIA) insider Jann M. Brown bought 11,654 shares of SOCO International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £8,623.96 ($11,268.73).

SIA opened at GBX 74.10 ($0.97) on Wednesday. SOCO International plc has a 52-week low of GBX 87.15 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

SIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of SOCO International in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised SOCO International to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SOCO International from GBX 126 ($1.65) to GBX 97 ($1.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 131.20 ($1.71).

SOCO International Company Profile

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. It has interests in oil and gas properties located in Vietnam, the Republic of Congo, and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

