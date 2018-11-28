Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth $302,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 86,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 622,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after buying an additional 64,717 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 113.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CIZ opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $39.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th.

