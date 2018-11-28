Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 13,649 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,088 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.14% of FedEx worth $87,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 4.0% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,811 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,766 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 654.8% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 26.6% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $275.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FedEx to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

FDX stock opened at $225.23 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $207.90 and a one year high of $274.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $281,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Patricia Griffith purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $225.16 per share, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 13,649 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/janus-henderson-group-plc-acquires-13649-shares-of-fedex-co-fdx.html.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.