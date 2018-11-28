Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 337,202 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,382,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,202 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.14% of Robert Half International worth $97,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Robert Half International by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 158,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 59,744 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at $842,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 433,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Robert Half International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.23.

NYSE:RHI opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $79.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.08%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

