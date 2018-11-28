Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Position in Davita Inc (DVA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $91,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Davita in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DVA opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. Davita Inc has a twelve month low of $57.39 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.33). Davita had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Davita from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Davita in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Davita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Davita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

