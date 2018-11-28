JD.Com Inc (JD) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,070,543 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in JD.Com by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,719,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $962,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,795,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JD.Com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,710,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,484 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JD.Com by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,363,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in JD.Com by 1,413.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,615,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Benchmark lowered their target price on JD.Com from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on JD.Com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on JD.Com from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

NASDAQ JD opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,084.00 and a beta of 1.40. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $104.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.93 billion. JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

