Jeffrey Scott Sherman Sells 2,972 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Stock

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) CFO Jeffrey Scott Sherman sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $106,159.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,119.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Scott Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, Jeffrey Scott Sherman sold 2,872 shares of HMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $102,587.84.

On Monday, November 19th, Jeffrey Scott Sherman sold 5,700 shares of HMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $205,941.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Jeffrey Scott Sherman sold 8,600 shares of HMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $309,342.00.

HMS stock opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HMS Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $38.15.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.93 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HMS by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,045,000 after acquiring an additional 216,531 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in HMS by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 193,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in HMS by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,542,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 482,126 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 861,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of HMS during the third quarter worth approximately $692,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of HMS from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

