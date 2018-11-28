Jennison Associates LLC Has $736,000 Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,541.0% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,584,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $634,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 232.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,049,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $506,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,065 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,052,000. Swedbank acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,990,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3,725.2% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,198,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,971 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE OXY opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 350.56%.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Raymond James upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/jennison-associates-llc-has-736000-stake-in-occidental-petroleum-co-oxy.html.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.