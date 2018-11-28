Jennison Associates LLC Invests $659,000 in American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Stock

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEL stock opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.51. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $38.56.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.27 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 13.62%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on American Equity Investment Life and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

