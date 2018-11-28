JET8 Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $444.00 (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 28th. One JET8 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. JET8 has a total market cap of $806,900.00 and approximately $444.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JET8 has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.02308522 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00124394 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00195114 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.64 or 0.08696005 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8 launched on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,389,592 tokens. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JET8’s official website is jet8.io. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

