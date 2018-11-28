Jie Li Buys 10,000 Shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) Stock

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) CFO Jie Li purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $20,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,997 shares in the company, valued at $236,633.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jie Li also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 21st, Jie Li purchased 5,000 shares of China Automotive Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Jie Li purchased 10,000 shares of China Automotive Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $20,900.00.

On Thursday, November 15th, Jie Li purchased 10,000 shares of China Automotive Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $21,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Jie Li purchased 3,000 shares of China Automotive Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,210.00.

CAAS opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. China Automotive Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.96.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. China Automotive Systems had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.29 million. Analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned approximately 0.32% of China Automotive Systems worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAAS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

