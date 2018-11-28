Joe Allanson Sells 595 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Joe Allanson sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $73,684.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,791,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $39,599.80.

On Friday, September 14th, Joe Allanson sold 104,277 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $16,510,177.41.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $127.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $98.68 and a twelve month high of $161.19. The company has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on salesforce.com to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,621,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,224,319,000 after buying an additional 3,066,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,662,570,000 after buying an additional 2,398,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,948,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,466,224,000 after buying an additional 2,292,873 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 13,746.1% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,034,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $141,154,000 after buying an additional 1,027,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,533,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,027,545,000 after buying an additional 961,104 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

