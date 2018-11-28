Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $6.02 Million Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 0.6% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Leerink Swann set a $209.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

Amgen stock opened at $197.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.31 and a 12 month high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

