Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holdings Increased by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.5% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,389,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853,141 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,303,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,999,000 after purchasing an additional 541,338 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,118,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,811,000 after purchasing an additional 478,982 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,415,000 after acquiring an additional 387,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,552,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,793,000 after acquiring an additional 654,350 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.47.

In other news, CEO Alex Gorsky sold 264,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total transaction of $38,601,311.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,254 shares in the company, valued at $70,243,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 8,441 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $1,225,211.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,748 shares of company stock worth $51,092,647 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $143.22 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $118.62 and a one year high of $148.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $379.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

