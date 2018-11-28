Joseph A. Jolson Purchases 6,700 Shares of JMP Group LLC (JMP) Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $33,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,508.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of JMP opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $104.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. JMP Group LLC has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $5.72.

Get JMP Group alerts:

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. Analysts anticipate that JMP Group LLC will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. JMP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.00%.

JMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JMP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Joseph A. Jolson Purchases 6,700 Shares of JMP Group LLC (JMP) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/joseph-a-jolson-purchases-6700-shares-of-jmp-group-llc-jmp-stock.html.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.