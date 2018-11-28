JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ING Groep (INGA) a €14.40 Price Target

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €14.40 ($16.74) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.30 ($15.47) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.25 ($20.06) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €12.20 ($14.19) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.53 ($16.90).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.