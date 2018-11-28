JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $37 Million Position in Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 505,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.69% of Antero Midstream Partners worth $36,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AM. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AM stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Antero Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Antero Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $266.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.91 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Partners LP will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Antero Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Antero Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Antero Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Antero Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Antero Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Antero Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Antero Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.35.

Antero Midstream Partners Company Profile

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

