Kaman (KAMN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.23

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.23 and last traded at $57.56, with a volume of 10327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.74.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.
The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $443.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.01 million. Kaman had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Kaman’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.
In other news, CEO Neal J. Keating bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.04 per share, with a total value of $236,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kaman during the third quarter worth about $104,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)
Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.
