Kansas City Southern (KSU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.60.

KSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st.

KSU stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.10. The company had a trading volume of 25,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,749. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $120.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.57. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,122 shares in the company, valued at $731,286.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSU. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

