Keybank National Association OH Lowers Holdings in Exelon Co. (EXC)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,894 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Exelon were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 106.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Exelon by 81.6% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.11.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

