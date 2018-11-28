Keybank National Association OH Sells 199 Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tesla by 33.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,332,187 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,485,724,000 after buying an additional 1,089,377 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 68.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 746,725 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $197,710,000 after buying an additional 302,851 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 171.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,582 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $93,618,000 after buying an additional 223,539 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Tesla by 235.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 199,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $68,258,000 after buying an additional 139,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tesla by 239.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,942 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $65,484,000 after buying an additional 134,759 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total value of $5,226,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.68, for a total transaction of $1,022,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,375 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,760 in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $343.92 on Wednesday. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $244.59 and a 1 year high of $387.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $4.67. Tesla had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $389.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

