Keybank National Association OH Takes Position in Universal Display Co. (OLED)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Universal Display by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $1,241,739.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $970,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,016,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.82.

Universal Display stock opened at $90.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.64. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $77.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.21 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

