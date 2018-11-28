KEYW (KEYW) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on KEYW in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Noble Financial set a $11.00 target price on KEYW and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

NASDAQ:KEYW opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $422.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.77. KEYW has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $126.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.51 million. KEYW had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. KEYW’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KEYW will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYW. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of KEYW by 327.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,769,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,840 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in KEYW by 46.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,943,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,983,000 after buying an additional 614,071 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in KEYW by 26.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,151,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,634,000 after buying an additional 450,209 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in KEYW by 16.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,795,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,433,000 after buying an additional 388,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in KEYW by 38.2% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,094,000 after buying an additional 290,546 shares in the last quarter.

KEYW Company Profile

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

