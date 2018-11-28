Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $26.86.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.18. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 52,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

