Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Position Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,870 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.17% of Kimberly Clark worth $68,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 1,426.9% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $115.45 on Wednesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $97.10 and a 52-week high of $123.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 535.49% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

