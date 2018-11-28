Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on December 14th

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $59.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 0.63. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $60.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.62 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,339 shares in the company, valued at $20,872,562.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $60,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,750 shares of company stock worth $1,921,690. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

