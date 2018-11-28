Kintavar Exploration (KTR) Shares Down 8.3%

Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR) shares traded down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,402,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,153% from the average session volume of 111,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kintavar Exploration Company Profile (CVE:KTR)

Kintavar Exploration Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of precious and base metals. It primarily holds interests in the Anik property covering an area of 145 claims totaling 8,116 hectares located in the towns of Chapais and Chibougamau; Riviere Ã l'aigle project consisting of 161 claims totaling 9 026.07 hectares situated in the Chapais-Chibougamau region; and Mitchi property comprising 362 claims covering an area of 210 square kilometers located in the Grenville province in Quebec.

