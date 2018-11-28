Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Holdings Raised by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,705 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation accounts for about 2.7% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 29.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

KNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

