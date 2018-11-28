Korea Investment CORP Has $30.44 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,387 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 9,488 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 241,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,030,000 after acquiring an additional 151,614 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 309,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,726,000 after acquiring an additional 58,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total transaction of $475,845.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Graney sold 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.24, for a total value of $207,926.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,059. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $175.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $136.50 and a 1 year high of $194.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $784.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.95 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 22.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

