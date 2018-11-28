Korea Investment CORP Has $32.52 Million Stake in FMC Corp (FMC)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,551 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.28% of FMC worth $32,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $878,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,427,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,528,000 after purchasing an additional 158,579 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC stock opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $72.73 and a 52-week high of $98.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. FMC had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $96.00 price target on shares of FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Korea Investment CORP Has $32.52 Million Stake in FMC Corp (FMC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/korea-investment-corp-has-32-52-million-stake-in-fmc-corp-fmc.html.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.